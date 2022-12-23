FOUR vehicles were seized and three people were arrested after a police crackdown on drink and drug driving in Caerphilly.

Officers from Gwent Police’s roads policing and specialist operations team led an operation focused on tackling drink and drug driving in Bargoed last weekend.

Across December 16 and 17, 285 vehicles were stopped and safety checks were carried out.

Over the weekend, 278 people were breathalysed, leading to three people being arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving offences.

Four vehicles were also seized for being driven without any valid insurance.

A further six people were reported for minor traffic offences.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Our roads policing and specialist operations team will be carrying out patrols over the festive season to target those who put others at risk by committing one or more of the Fatal Five.

“Don’t put others at risk by driving if you’ve been drinking – even one drink can make you much more likely to cause a collision as it can seriously affect your reaction times and judgement.”

Sergeant Derek Kitcher said: “While many motorists drive carefully and within the law, some drive recklessly and endanger other road users and pedestrians.

“Through our involvement in this campaign, we hope to educate drivers on road safety and reduce the number of casualties on our roads.

“Those caught driving dangerously will be prosecuted, and those driving unroadworthy vehicles will be issued with traffic offence reports and instructed to sort the issue.”

Superintendent Mike Richards said: “In the lead up to the festive season, there will be more people on our roads. From Christmas shopping to visiting family, it's a busy time of year for many people.

“Throughout the year, we take part in several road safety campaigns and ongoing operations to reiterate one simple message: do not risk your life, or the lives of others, by driving dangerously.

“Our officers work hard alongside our partners 365 days a year to keep the roads of Gwent safe.”