In the recent cold snap in the UK, many people might have faced their pipes freezing up, which stopped their boilers from working.

Undoubtedly many will want to prevent this from happening again, and as a result the boiler company BOXT have a solution to the problem.

Households will be able to solve the potential problem by putting lagging around their pipes.

Andy Kerr, Founder at BOXT says: “Pipe lagging is the process of insulating your water pipes to help avoid them freezing as the weather gets colder. It is simple, reasonably affordable to do and with a little bit of knowledge, you can do it yourself.

“Lagging, or insulating, your pipes will ensure that the heat in your hot water pipes is not lost before it gets where it is needed. This will minimise the energy wasted, ensuring the water carried by your pipes gets to where it's needed while it is still hot, and prevents pipes from bursting.

“According to the building regulations, the pipes that should be insulated are outside of the heated living area, including those that enter empty spaces. All main domestic hot water circulation lines. Every pipe leading to hot water storage containers and every secondary circulation pipeline.”

How to use lagging to prevent frozen pipes

BOXT recommends inspecting any water-using item, such as your dishwasher, heating system, or washing machine, which may be close to pipes.

Additionally, you should inspect any unheated spaces, such as a garage, as they are prone to freezing. Make sure you measure for everything since hot, cold, and heating pipes will need to be lagged.

Once you know how much lagging you'll need you can head to your local DIY store to pick up a few bits.

This includes pipe lagging, which consists of long foam tubes with a hollow centre, insulation tape and a saw/knife/scissors.

BOXT adds: "Cutting the insulation tube to the correct length is very simple. For corners to fit snugly together you will want to cut the insulation tube at angles of 30° and 45°. You can use a mitre box to help guide you through cutting the correct angle in the insulation tube.

"You will also need to open up the lagging lengthways (most pipe lagging has a pre-perforated slit to make this easier) to allow for an opening to fit over your pipes. Run your finger along the side slit to widen it so it can fit your lagging. The lagging can then be inserted around your pipe."

Due to the 45° angle, you can tuck it neatly behind any bends, and once you're done you can seal the tube with some insulating tape.

However, it is often neater to try and position this to the rear of the lagging by twisting it around after it's installed on the pipe itself.