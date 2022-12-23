Nicola Roberts is one of the celebrities taking on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special this year and she’s admitted to finding the routine difficult to learn.

The former Girls Aloud star said she was “beating myself up” as she tried to grasp the routine.

The 37-year-old will be dancing with Strictly professional Giovanni Pernice and she’s one of six celebrities taking on the challenge this festive period.

Thank you @BBCTheOneShow for having me on the show to talk about the best time I had on @bbcstrictly Christmas Day special 🤍 pic.twitter.com/7ki5yTUz1v — Nicola Maria Roberts (@NicolaRoberts) December 22, 2022

Roberts said: “My process is quite slow.

“When you’re in a band you have weeks to perfect a two hour show, so there’ll be certain numbers that you pick up quickly or the numbers that might take a good couple of weeks to really sink in, and that’s my process, that’s how I’ve learned over the years.

“Obviously, with Strictly you don’t have the luxury of having time. It wasn’t until after the fourth session that I felt like we were in a good space.

“Before that I was beating myself up and not understanding the routine, not grasping the technical aspects, and the position is still not there every time and it’s a lot to think about so it’s been very fast but I like to be professional and I like to do a good job, and I’ve had a great time!”

Speaking alongside professional partner Pernice, 32, the pair discussed the prospect of winning, with Roberts saying: “I haven’t seen anyone else’s dances but I think we’re all coming at it from different backgrounds.

“It’s very hard to be competitive for a show like this, especially when everyone’s so lovely, and it’s the Christmas special and it’s a bit of fun.”

While Pernice, who won the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing with actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, added: “I’m feeling competitive, I want to win! There are a lot of good dancers as well, and it’s going to be fun!”

Roberts also discussed how her experience as a member of Girls Aloud has meant she is familiar with the Strictly glitz and glamour.

She said: “Well I spent a long time in a girl band where I was girl band-ified for a long time, and then you step out of that world and you learn how to be you without of all of that.

“And now I’m back in the machine just for a couple of weeks where I’m being plied with glitter and sequined dresses and dressed as Santa’s helper, and I said I wanted fun and it has been fun.”

Roberts isn’t the only former Girls Aloud member to take on the Strictly Christmas Special as Kimberley Walsh took to the dance floor back in 2017 alongside former Strictly professional Pasha Kovalev.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special couples and how to watch 2022

CBeebies presenter George Webster will be dancing with professional Amy Dowden while Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell is partnered with Kai Widdrington.

Actor Larry Lamb will dance with Nadiya Bychkova and DJ Rickie Haywood-Williams will dance with Luba Mushtuk.

Podcaster Rosie Ramsey will be partnered with Neil Jones.

The Christmas Special will air on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 5.10pm.

😍😍😍 I was looking for some fun and Strictly called! I’m so excited and honoured to have been asked to be part of Strictly’s prestigious Christmas Day special. I’ll be dancing The Waltz under the glitter ball 🪩 @bbcstrictly #strictly pic.twitter.com/tuGTGfxnal — Nicola Maria Roberts (@NicolaRoberts) December 2, 2022

Who won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special in 2021?





Last year, singer Anne-Marie and professional dancer Graziano Di Prima were crowned the winners of the Strictly Christmas Special.

Who won the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing?





On Saturday, Countryfile presenter and Wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin and his partner Jowita Przystal lifted the glitterball trophy following the public vote.

Hamza had some tough competition as he took on Molly Rainford, Fleur East and Helen Skelton to win the top prize.

Each couple had three dances with Yassin and Przystal at the bottom with 113 points and Fleur East and Vito Coppola at the top with 119.

But Yassin won the hearts of the nation after they voted the nature lover to be crowned Strictly champion.