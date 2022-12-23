A GWENT Police officer could face criminal charges over the alleged use of excessive force while arresting two men in Newport.

The police watchdog the IOPC has referred the constable to the Crown Prosecution Service following two separate incidents in the city in 2021.

One of the incidents, in Livale Court, Bettws, took place last July 9 and was recorded by a witness.

The second incident took place in Malpas Road last May 8.

A spokesperson for the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) said it had referred the Gwent officer to the CPS "for consideration of potential assault charges".

The CPS must now decide whether to pursue criminal proceedings.

"The IOPC’s investigation began after complaint referrals from Gwent Police in July and August last year," the watchdog spokesperson added.

"We have a responsibility to refer any case to the CPS where there is an indication that a criminal offence may have been committed. A referral to the CPS does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow."

The IOPC also referred the matter to Gwent Police "with our views on future disciplinary proceedings against the officer".

'Full co-operation'





Gwent Police said it would take "appropriate action" once the CPS had reviewed the case.

"We have supported the IOPC with their independent investigation and they continue to have our full co-operation," a spokesperson for the force said.

"We will also continue to work with our local community to build their confidence in us upholding the high standards the public rightly expect from our officers.

"We await a decision from the CPS and will take appropriate action in response to the IOPC report once received."

A force rocked by scandal

The watchdog's announcement is another blow for Gwent Police, which is currently dealing with the fallout from allegations of misogyny, racism and corruption.

That scandal emerged after family members of a former sergeant uncovered Whatsapp messages between him and other officers.

Members of the Gwent force are currently being investigated by the IOPC and by another police force, and several serving officers have been suspended while the probe continues.

In a separate matter, two senior Gwent officers were sacked after a behind-closed-doors hearing found accusations of gross misconduct were proved.

A third senior officer was told he would have been sacked if he had not since retired.