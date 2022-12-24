A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

KORBAN BECKETT, 20, Gladys Avenue, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving without insurance on Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, on November 24, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £1,845 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

SHANE PRITCHARD, 44, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 38 months after he admitted drink driving with 123 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on November 24, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £745 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL HOLLINGS, 52, of Woodland Street, St Dials, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 56 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Ty Gwyn Way, Fairwater, on November 26.

He fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

PETER DAVIES, 22, of Beaufort Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SAM PARKINSON, 28, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on or near the M4 between junction 19 and junction 20 westbound in South Gloucestershire on January 15.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SHAUN WALKER, aged 28, of Newman Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

EMMA ANGHARAD REES, 41, of Greenmeadow Drive, Tongwynlais, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the A469 on Watford Road, Caerphilly, on July 6.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.