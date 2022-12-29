THE number of crimes reported at the Royal Gwent and The Grange University Hospital this year has been released.
The most recent figures show there were 41 crimes reported at the Royal Gwent between January 1, 2022 and October 31, 2022, while 38 crimes were reported at the Grange during the same time period.
The figures were revealed through a Freedom of Information request.
Common assault and battery were the most committed offences at the Grange, with a total of 10, followed by eight reports of assault of an emergency worker causing no injury.
Non-specific theft was the most committed offence at the Royal Gwent with a total of seven, closely followed by six reports of common assault and battery and five reports of harassment that caused alarm or distress.
Breakdown of offences and figures:
Royal Gwent Hospital
Crimes reported at the Royal Gwent Hospital. Picture: Gwent Police
The Grange University Hospital
Crimes reported at The Grange University Hospital. Picture: Gwent Police
The Royal Gwent saw one report of a threats to kill and two reports of assault that caused actual bodily harm.
Whilst The Grange had three reports of assault that caused actual bodily harm and two reports of assault on an emergency worker that caused injury.
