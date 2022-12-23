TV schedules for Christmas have been released and if you’re wondering what you can watch in between eating turkey and opening presents, look no further.
Whether you’re excited to see a special episode of Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win or you can’t wait for King Charles III’s first Christmas Day speech, there’s plenty to watch on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day this year.
We’ve rounded up the programmes you can watch on BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 on these days, so let’s take a look.
Christmas TV schedules for 2022
Christmas Eve: December 24
BBC One
- 1.05pm: Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
- 1.40pm: The Secret Life of Pets 2
- 3pm: Pokémon Detective Pikachu
- 4.35pm: BBC News
- 4.55pm: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
- 5.25pm: The Nutcracker And The Four Realms
- 7pm: His Dark Materials
- 8pm: Blankety Blank Christmas Special
- 8.35pm: I Can See Your Voice
- 9.40pm: That’s My Jam
- 10.40pm: Not Going Out
BBC Two
- 8.55am: Inside the Christmas Factory
- 9.55am: King Of Kings
- 12.25pm: Homes Under The Hammer
- 12.55pm: Bargain Hunt
- 1.40pm: North by Northwest
- 3.55pm: Charlie Mackesy: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, The Horse and me
- 4.55pm: Chariots of Fire
- 6.55pm: Carols From King’s
- 8.10pm: Dad’s Army
- 8.40pm: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Christmas
- 9.40pm: The Fast Show
- 10.25pm: Christmas Night With The Two Ronnies 1987
- 10.40pm: Top Of The Pops: Review Of The Year
ITV1
- 9.25am: James Martin’s Saturday Morning At Christmas
- 11.35am: John And Lisa’s Christmas Kitchen
- 12.35pm: ITV News
- 12.45pm: Arthur Christmas
- 2.35pm: Santa Claus: The Movie
- 4.45pm: ITV News
- 5pm: Regional News
- 5.15pm: In For A Christmas Penny
- 6pm: Celebrity Catchphrase Christmas Special
- 7pm: Royal Carols: Together At Christmas
- 8.05pm: Britain Get Singing
- 9.20pm: It’ll Be Alright On The Night
- 10.20pm: ITV News
- 10.40pm: Christmas Comedy Club With Lost Voice Guy
- 11.40pm: Christmas Carols On ITV
Channel 4
- 1.25pm: It’s A Wonderful Life
- 4pm: The Snowman
- 4.35pm: The Snowman And The Snowdog
- 5.05pm: Channel 4 News
- 5.25pm: Home Alone
- 7.25pm: Celebrity LEGO Masters At Christmas
- 8.25pm: The Great Christmas Bake Off
- 9.40pm: Celebrity I Literally Just Told You With Jimmy Carr
- 10.40pm: Four Weddings And A Funeral
Channel 5
- 11.30am: Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
- 1.25pm: Planes, Trains & Automobiles
- 3.15pm: Pearl Harbor
- 6.35pm: Harrods At Christmas
- 7.35pm: World’s Most Expensive Christmas Cruise
- 8.35pm: Comedy Classic: The Vicar Of Dibley
- 10.05pm: Britain’s Favourite TV Comedy
- 11.55pm: World’s Funniest TV Ads With Jason Manford
Christmas Day: December 25
BBC One
- 9am: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
- 9.30am: Superworm
- 10am: Christmas Morning Service From Blackburn Cathedral
- 11am: Songs Of Praise
- 11.35: Abominable
- 1pm: Shaun The Sheep: Farmageddon
- 2.20pm: BBC News
- 2.30pm: The Smeds And The Smoos
- 3pm: The King (Christmas speech)
- 3.10pm: Aladdin
- 5.10pm: Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special
- 6.25pm: Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel
- 7.25pm: Ghosts
- 7.55pm: Call The Midwife
- 9.25pm: EastEnders
- 10.25pm: Mrs Brown’s Boys
- 10.55pm: BBC News
- 11.20pm: The Vicar Of Dibley
- 12.05pm: When Harry Met Sally
BBC Two
- 7.15am: Carols From King’s
- 8.30am: Saturday Kitchen
- 10am: Wallace & Gromit: A Close Shave
- 10.35am: Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers
- 11.05am: Wallace & Gromit: A Matter Of Loaf And Death
- 11.35am: White Christmas
- 1.30pm: Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker!
- 3pm: The King (Christmas speech)
- 3.10pm: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
- 4.40pm: Some Like It Hot
- 6.35pm: Dad’s Army
- 7.15pm: The Morecambe And Wise Christmas Show 1972
- 8.25pm: Tina Turner At The BBC
- 9.25pm: When Tina Turner Came To Britain
- 10.25pm: Tina Live!
- 12.40pm: What’s Love Got To Do With It
ITV1
- 7am: Good Morning Britain
- 9am: Lorraine
- 10am: This Morning
- 12pm: James Martin's Christmas Day
- 2pm: Ainsley Harriot's Festive Flavours
- 3pm: The King (Christmas speech)
- 3.10pm: Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow
- 4.10pm: Saturday Night Takeaway Presents...
- 4.45pm: ITV News
- 5pm: The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special
- 6pm: Emmerdale
- 7pm: Coronation Street
- 8pm: Ant & Dec's Christmas Limitless Win
- 9.05pm: Doc Martin Christmas Special
- 10.35pm: ITV News/Weather
- 10.45pm: Love Actually
Channel 4
- 11.25am: The Snowman
- 11.55am: The Snowman And The Snowdog
- 12.30pm: The Great Christmas Bake Off
- 1.50pm: The Great Escape
- 5.15pm: Channel 4 News
- 5.30pm: Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
- 7.50pm: The Festive Pottery Throw Down
- 9.05pm: Gogglebox 2022
- 10.55pm: Catch Me If You Can
Channel 5
- 8.35am: Britain’s Favourite 90s Toys
- 9.20am: Greatest Family Christmas Hits
- 10.15am: Britain’s Favourite Christmas Songs
- 1.10pm: Britain’s Favourite 80s Songs
- 3.10pm: The Canterville Ghost
- 5.10pm: Jane McDonald’s Highland Christmas
- 6.25pm: Britain’s Favourite 90s Songs
- 9.25pm: The Best Christmas Day Telly Ever!
- 11.20pm: Britain’s Favourite Party Songs
Boxing Day: December 26
BBC One
- 10.25am: Big Hero 6
- 12pm: BBC News
- 12.25pm: Frozen
- 2pm: The Gruffalo
- 2.25pm: Mary Poppins
- 4.40pm: Ghostbusters
- 6.20pm: BBC News
- 6.45pm: The Weakest Link
- 7.30pm: EastEnders
- 8pm: The Repair Shop
- 9pm: Death In Paradise
- 10.30pm: BBC News
- 10.50pm: Match Of The Day
- 12.15pm: Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie
BBC Two
- 6.15am: Aladdin
- 8.15am: Charles Dickens And The Invention Of Christmas
- 9.15am: Great Expectations
- 11.10am: Bargain Hunt
- 11.55am: Great British Railway Journeys
- 12.25pm: Escape To Athena
- 2.20pm: The Heroes Of Telemark
- 4.30pm: Final Score
- 5.30pm: The Magnificent Seven
- 7.30pm: Richard Osman’s Festive House Of Games
- 8pm: Only Connect Specials
- 8.30pm: Christmas University Challenge
- 9pm: Detectorists
- 10.15pm: Goodfellas
ITV1
- 11.20am: Ainsley Harriott’s Festive Flavours
- 12.20pm: ITV News
- 12.30pm: ITV Racing
- 3.30pm: The Mitchells Vs The Machines
- 5.45pm: ITV News
- 6pm: The Chase Celebrity Special
- 7pm: Emmerdale
- 7.30pm: Coronation Street
- 8.30pm - The Voice Kids
- 10pm: ITV News
- 10.15pm: Des O’Connor: The Ultimate Entertainer
- 11.10pm: English Football League Highlights
Channel 4
- 9.30am: Christmas Brunch
- 12.30pm: The Simpsons
- 2.20pm: A Place In The Sun
- 3.25pm: Five Star Christmas: Inside Corinthia
- 4.25pm: The Festive Pottery Throw Down
- 5.40pm: Channel 4 News
- 5.55pm: Peter Rabbit
- 7.30pm: The Greatest Snowman
- 9pm: Big Fat Quiz Of The Year
- 11pm: Gogglebox 2022
- 12.55am: Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Channel 5
- 9.35am: Breakfast At Tiffany’s
- 11.50am: My Fair Lady
- 3pm: The Canterville Ghost
- 5pm: Calendar Girls
- 7pm: World’s Strongest Man
- 8pm: Les Dawson: 30 Funniest Moments
- 10pm: Britain’s Favourite Rock Songs
- 12am: The Rolling Stones In Hyde Park Live
If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas and curling up on the sofa to watch some cosy Christmas content, there’s plenty available for you to watch.
