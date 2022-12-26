THESE stunning homes around Gwent all came onto the market in recent months, offering prospective buyers a life of luxury and some jaw-dropping views.

And although some of them have since been snapped up, we wanted to give you another chance to look around some of the region's grandest homes.

Top of the list is this property in Hanley Cwrt, which was last week revealed as the most expensive street in Gwent, and the third priciest in Wales, with the average house there costing £1.15 million.

Hanley Cwrt, Monmouthshire. Picture: Fine & Country in Usk via Rightmove

This six-bedroom mansion was placed on the market for an even higher guide price earlier this year.

The home is located around half a mile south of the town centre of Usk, which was last year named by The Sunday Times as the best place to live in Wales.

The kitchen at Hanley Cwrt. Picture: Fine & Country in Usk via Rightmove

With a private driveway, lush green lawns, beautiful panoramic views and a marble-floored orangery, this property would set you back £2 million.

If that's a tad too much, how about this home in St Arvans, near Chepstow?

This former barn has been converted into an enormous five-bedroom home. (Image: Archer & Co.)

The five-bedroom property boasts around 1.6 acres of land as well as triple garage, an open kitchen and a cinema room.

A converted barn, the home is believed to date back to the 12th century, where it is said to have been used by the monks at Tintern Abbey.

The large kitchen/diner. (Image: Archer & Co)

It went on the market in October with a guide price of £1.7 million.

Staying in Monmouthshire, this home on The Kymin boasts quite possibly the best views in the county.

The home on The Kymin, Monmouth.

This "charming" period cottage is located on the slopes above Monmouth, with jaw-dropping, panoramic views of the Gwent countryside and the foothills of the Brecon Beacons.

It went on the market in the summer with a guide price of £425,000.

Also in the Monmouth area is this Georgian villa, which comes complete with a well-established cattery business.

The Elms is a four-bedroom, Regency-type villa which boasts excellent views across the Monmouthshire countryside.

It has historically been used as a nursing home and more recently a veterinary centre but has now been returned into a residential property, placed on the market for £1.15m.

If you're looking for something a bit different, try this "unique" home in Llangybi which came onto the market this year for the first time in 25 years.

Fir Park House comes complete with a heated swimming pool and has been used as a filming location for BBC and Netflix television programmes.

The "substantial" home currently boasts five bedrooms but could accommodate up to nine.

It was put on the market for £1.4 million.

Finally, we head to the Caerphilly area to view this traditional Welsh farmhouse, which has modern fittings and superb countryside views.

Gwern Y Domen in Caerphilly. (Image: Powells of Monmouth via Rightmove)

Boasting four bedrooms and 8,000 square feet of floorspace, Gwern Y Domen "has been lavishly reconfigured and refurbished over recent years with no expense spared".

It was put up for sale with a guide price of £2.95 million.