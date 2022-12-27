MEET Steve Hammett. While most of us were enjoying a lie-in wondering what day of the week it is, he was out ensuring the worst of the winter weather doesn’t grind Torfaen to a halt.

Though the period between Christmas and the New Year is one when many of us are able to sit back and relax, the 44-year-old married, father of three is part of that small army of public servants that regard public holidays as just another working day.

“This year was the first I wasn’t down to work on Christmas Day for the first time in I don’t know how many years,” said Mr Hammett, who is part of Torfaen council’s 30-strong team of drivers and officers who battle to keep the borough’s roads moving whatever the weather - and who has been prepared to jump into action since returning to the rota on Boxing Day.

Steve Hammett pictured at Torfaen Borough Council's New Inn depot

His day job is part of the council’s highways rapid response unit, which can entail anything from closing a road due to an accident to filling pot holes, but from November onwards he is also prepared for any challenge the eastern valley weather can provide.

Torfaen stocks up with 5,600 tonnes of salt ahead of the winter and the gritting crews at its Pontypool New Inn depot, where Mr Hammett is based, and in Blaenavon are directed by a team of officers constantly monitoring weather conditions.

The temperature at mid afternoon is just three degrees Celsius, according to the dashboard on Mr Hammett's 2020 Mercedes-Benz truck, which will weigh 13 tonne when fully loaded with road salt, and crews are ready to go out in the evening, on their three-hour runs, to ensure the roads are gritted ahead of the morning.

Steve Hammett stands in front of the winter salt stock at Torfaen Borough Council's New Inn depot

“There was a possibility it would be minus nine degrees last night, but I think it only went to minus seven,” said Mr Hammett, who woke at home, in Newbridge, at 3am ready to grit any “wet spots” and bad patches of ice from 4am as part of the morning’s follow up operation.

There is a computer controller to the left of the driver which, using a touch screen, Mr Hammett can set the speed and frequency at which grit is spread.

“As soon as you press grit the speed, of the lorry, is set to 30mph,” said Mr Hammett who joined the council, at 16, and the highways department ten years later in 2004.

Steve Hammett behind the wheel of his gritting lorry

“When I started there was a controller box with flick buttons and you’d be turning knobs, now it’s all digital.”

But experience, as well as a City and Guilds winter maintenance qualification coupled with a class two HGV licence, still count: “Drivers have their own routes and I tend to do the two Pontypool routes and Blaenavon.

“I’ve been doing it so long you tend to know all the roads but it can still get a little twitchy, imagine up Blaenavon on those hills…

“I had one instance, a few years ago, up Trevethin, where the lorry actually just slide across the road, luckily there was no accident but I temporarily lost control, these things can happen.”

While Mr Hammett's wife Luisa worries about him, “she always says, ‘go safe’ and to give her a ring when I finish”, and she has been known to make their children wait for him to return before opening Christmas presents, it is a job that provides Mr Hammett with pleasure.

“I just love my job and helping the public,” said Mr Hammett, who describes the best part as using the snow ploughs: “If it’s only a little bit of snow you push through lovely, but it does get heavy say at Bleanavon, or Garndiffaith, you can feel the weight in front of you.”