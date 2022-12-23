IF, LIKE millions of Brits every year, you tend to hide your Christmas presents in the car overnight, you could be running the risk of losing out.

Whilst we’d like to think nobody would steal Christmas presents, it can happen, so it’s well worth checking the details of your car insurance provider or you could face losing out.

To help drivers stay safe on the roads over the festive period Uswitch have answered the confusing questions motorists want to know at Christmas.

One of which is whether Christmas presents are covered by your car insurance provider if they are stolen.

Uswitch car insurance expert, Ben Smithson, urged motorist to exercise caution this Christmas in a post at uswitch.com.

He said: “Whilst we don’t like to think anyone would steal Christmas presents from our car, unfortunately it does happen, so it’s important to take extra precaution in the run up to Christmas.

“If items are stolen from an unlocked vehicle, car insurance providers may refuse to cover the cost of the goods.

"It’s also worth checking your policy, as expensive items may not be covered due to personal possession limits. Comprehensive car insurance policies will typically include some level of personal possessions cover but it doesn’t usually come as standard on other policies, such as third party only and third party, fire, and theft.

“The amount you can claim for personal possessions on your car insurance can vary depending on your provider and your policy agreement, however many range from £100-£1,000. Keep your receipts for special purchases.”

He added: “It’s also worth noting, even if you are covered, making a claim for stolen presents may also result in the loss of your no claims insurance, which will increase your premiums.

“Expensice Christmas presents stored in a car make your vehicle a higher target for thieves, so to avoid falling victim to the crime, it’s safer to remove them when you leave the car.

If you have no choice, make sure valuables and shopping are locked in the boot, taking care that nobody is watching you.

“The same can also be said for expensive food and alcohol which could also make your car more attractive to criminals.”

So it might be worth looking for a safe space in the house this Christmas.