THE current economic climate might not mean many new cafés and bars are opening - but the owners the The Little Tap House in Newport are bucking that trend.

The new café and bar is located on Baneswell Road, Newport.

It is run and owned by husband-and-wife team James and Alice Morgan, with full-time staff member Joshua Marsh looking after the business while they’re away.

James and Alice Morgan

The couple are no strangers when it comes working in the hospitality sector, as the Morgan family has successfully run St Canna’s Ale House in Cardiff for many years. They are aiming to bring back the traditional public house values that they grew up with, wanting their new venue to be a place where you can socialise in a friendly and welcoming environment with the hopes of meeting new people with similar interests.

Speaking to our sister magazine Voice, James said: “The response since opening has been fantastic! Some have said we’re a little mad to open in the current climate, but we absolutely love what we do, and can’t see us doing anything else.

“We have some great plans for the future and look forward to working with the other great local independents in the area - the aim is to hold a collective beer festival at some point in 2023.

Inside The Little Tap House

“We were a part of the recent Art on The Hill festival, and it’s wonderful to see that there’s a great sense of community in Newport.

“Hopefully The Little Tap House will become a communal hub for people within the city centre - a safe place they can come to unwind with a drink and a bite to eat.”

Throughout the week, The Little Tap House is open from 8am, serving a choice of freshly prepared breakfast rolls, paninis, and wraps which are made by Artisarnie Clwb, as well as offering a range of sweet treats and cakes from Nos Da Bakery, along with locally roasted coffee in the form of Scout Coffee Roasters.

Inside The Little Tap House

From the bar you’ll always find Wrexham Lager a permanent resident on tap, also featuring three guest ales that will change on a weekly basis. Welsh made drinks will predominately be the ethos of The Little Tap House, but will also be home to wines, spirits, ciders, ales, and lagers from across Europe and rest of the world on occasion too.

Alice added: “We’re dog lovers at heart, and dogs are more than welcome - both our dogs, Fox and Scout, will often make an appearance whilst we’re here.

The venue's resident canines Fox and Scout

"For those who don’t want the company of canine friends, we’ve plenty of room in our function room, which is located on the lower floor and home to a selection of retro games consoles.

“The function room can be used for groups and clubs and can also be hired for private functions too.

Inside The Little Tap House

“James is a bit of a gaming geek, so he’s hoping to start a Dungeons & Flagons games night on a Wednesday evening.

“Live music form local bands and artists will be played here too on weekends - keep your eyes peeled on our social media pages over the next couple of months to see what’s happening.”