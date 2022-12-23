EASTENDERS is set to welcome a surprise guest star for a festive performance ahead of Christmas.

Singer Rag 'n' Bone Man, 37, who is a huge fan of the BBC soap, will appear on the programme and even perform in Albert Square.

The award-winning artist, whose real name is Rory Charles Graham, described his cameo as “one of the best days of my life”.

“In the words of Gabrielle ‘dreams can come true’. Thanks to everyone at EastEnders for one of the best days of my life,” Graham said.

Rag 'n' Bone Man is a huge fan of the long-running BBC soap. (BBC) (Image: BBC)

Rag 'n' Bone Man to appear on EastEnders for a festive surprise

The Human singer brings some much-needed Christmas cheer to the square after rising tensions leading up to Janine and Mick’s wedding.

Rocky persuades Rag 'n' Bone Man to dedicate a festive show to the couple and perform at a charity carol fundraiser.

Chris Clenshaw, the soap's executive producer said “We have always known Rag ‘n’ Bone man is a huge EastEnders fan.

“So, when an opportunity came up in one of our stories it was the perfect moment for us to ask him to not only appear, but also perform in Albert Square.

“We are all thrilled that he said yes and we hope the audience enjoy the special Christmas treat, as much as everyone at EastEnders enjoyed having Rag ‘n’ Bone Man in Walford.”

Rag 'n' Bone Man's EastEnders episode airs on Friday, December 23 on BBC One and iPlayer.