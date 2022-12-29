JJ’S GENTLEMAN'S Hairdressing recently celebrated a milestone anniversary in December, with owner Jo Knowlton enjoying 20 successful years in her hometown of Caerleon.

Jo first opened the doors of the salon in Station Road on December 2, 2002, taking they keys from the previous owner Gino, who had a barbershop at the same premises for more than 30 years.

Jo always knew she wanted to be a hairstylist since school, so opening her own salon was a dream come true.

Jo Knowlton getting the keys to the business from previous owner Gino 20 years ago

Jo is very passionate about cutting hair and when we asked her what’s her favourite part about hairdressing she replied “Everything! It’s always a great feeling when a client is happy with my work, especially when they leave the barbers knowing that they look good.”

“I’ve been very fortunate to do what I love as a career in the town where I live. When I took over from Gino 20 years ago, I also took on his previous clients who have stuck with me to this day – something for which I will always be grateful for, as that support surely helped my business to grow.

“For the past two decades I’ve been cutting and styling the hair of Caerleon’s male residents and loved every minute of it.

Inside the barber's shop

“As my clients have gotten older, especially Gino’s original regulars, they sometimes have trouble with mobility – especially during the colder months and throughout the global pandemic - which is why I make a conscious effort to visit their homes to cut their hair.

“December saw another anniversary, as ten years ago, I took on my apprentice Charlotte Euston, who has been working with me ever since. Charlotte is great company and a fantastic barber, and I’m truly thankful to have her by my side.

“We have a fantastic rapport with our clients, as we laugh, joke, and cry with them, as we’re quite often a friendly face for them to confide in.

Charlotte Euston and Jo Knowlton

“Charlotte and I would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank to everyone who has supported us over the years and look forward to welcoming you very soon.”