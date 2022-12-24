BBC'S Line of Duty is reportedly set to return to screens in 2023 for a three-part special.

The news comes after the police drama's fans felt the season six finale didn't give it the justice it deserved leading it to have 'unfinished business'.

The three main stars of the show, Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar are all said to be ready and excited to return for the three episodes.

Line of Duty ended with six seasons in 2021 when the elusive H was revealed, but left fans underwhelmed over its disappointing ending.

But now, with hints that the police drama could return, fans have shared their excitement with hopes that the show creator, Jed Mercurio might reveal who H finally is.

Plus, it might not be too long until fans can find out who the mystery person is, with episodes reportedly being filmed in spring and could be shown as early as Christmas.

A source from The Sun said: "There was a very strong feeling, particularly among fans, that there was unfinished business with Line of Duty.

“The question is whether the person we were led to believe was H really is the villain that AC-12 has been hunting or if it was another nemesis.

“There’s also a theory another, darker puppet master is at work."

Back in October Dunbar was asked on ITV's Good Morning Britain if the show would return by presenter Susanna Reid.

He shared that he really hoped it will return, saying: "I mean everyone is kind of gunning for it, so yeah. I'm sure the public want it.“