SANTA visited seriously ill children in hospital to hand-deliver presents to raise the spirits of children, families, and NHS staff.

Children at the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran were greeted by Santa, the Welsh Guard Cavalry, and the Queen’s Guard as part of the charity Dream and Wishes' Christmas mission.

This year was the first time the mission had been carried out in three years.

The charity organised the visit, which supports seriously ill children to make their dreams and wishes come true, no matter how big or small.

An Aneurin Bevan University Health Board spokesman said: “It isn’t nice for anyone to be in hospital at Christmas time, but it’s particularly hard for children when they’re poorly over Christmas.

“Dreams and Wishes provide some much-needed joy to our paediatric patients at this time of year.

“We’re incredibly grateful to them for their generosity and for brightening up our patients’ days.”

Santa, the Welsh Guard Cavalry, and the Queen’s Guard visited hospitals across south Wales to hand deliver presents to children. (Image: Dreams & Wishes)

A Dreams and Wishes spokesperson said: “It was fantastic to see so many children smile when they met Santa, and The Queens Dragoon guards and the Welsh Guards in full ceremonial Reds.

“We had an amazing welcome from all the staff at the Grange Hospital.

“We gave presents to the doctors and the nurses as well as the children.

Children in hospital got a special visit from Santa this Christmas. (Image: Dreams & Wishes)

“It was a wonderful experience that we enjoyed.

“I have been arranging hospital visits for over 40 years and every single year it amazes me the number of children that are ill over the Christmas period so creating some extra smiles is really important.”

Dreams And Wishes is a charity dedicated to supporting seriously ill, children and their, families, and we are all volunteers.

You can find out more about the charity at dreamsandwishescharity.org.