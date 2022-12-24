WHILE many of us will be spending Christmas Day at home surrounded by family and friends tucking into a turkey or meat-free alternative - others are not lucky.

Thankfully for those spending the day alone, or unable to afford a Christmas dinner, a number of food businesses in Gwent are opening their doors tomorrow.

Here is a list we have put together of places to eat on Christmas Day:

Subway, Caerleon Road, Newport

Newport’s Subway on Caerleon Road will be open between 1pm and 3pm on Christmas Day for the homeless.

The amazing gesture from Subway will provide the homeless with a warm place to spend part of their festive day.

Caerleon Road's Subway (Image: Newsquest)

A selection of warm and cold subs will be available, alongside bottomless teas and coffees.

Maindee Food Pantry, Newport

Maindee Food Pantry will be on hand at Stow Park Community Centre for a Christmas Extravaganza between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

The food bank is serving a free Christmas lunch to those who are alone, homeless or are struggling to make ends meet.

Tiny Rebel, Newport

Tiny Rebel on High Street, Newport will be open from midday to 2pm on Christmas Day.

Outside Tiny Rebel, Newport (Image: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

It is the fourth consecutive year that the Newport brewery will offering free takeaway Christmas dinners to anyone who needs it.

Visitors can enjoy a cuppa and mince a pie whilst they wait to collect their dinner.

Front Row Food, Pontypool

Front Row Food, a family run café will open on Christmas Day in a bid to help the community.

The café has taken more than 100 bookings for Christmas Day.

Sior, Ria, Jonathan and Cai (Image: Ria Gibbs)

Sior, Ria, Jonathan and Cai. Picture: Ria Gibbs

Located at Unit 2 North Pontnewynydd Industrial Estate is run by husband-and-wife partnership Jonathan and Ria Gibbs.

Ria said: “We have always wanted to give something back to the community we serve and now our boys are older we have the opportunity to do so.

The Green Lady, Caerphilly

If you want to start your festive celebrations early on Christmas Day then you’ll be pleased to hear that The Green Lady on Pontygwindy Road in Caerphilly is open.

The pub will be open from 10.30am for drinks.

Sedbury space, Chepstow

Sedbury Space in Chepstow is holding a community Christmas Lunch for the big day.

The community organisation will be manned by volunteers on Christmas day who will prepare, cook and serve the food.

In a true sense of community spirit, A&H Jones Butchers and Deli in Chepstow donated a Turkey whilst members of the community donated items such as crackers, mince pies and crackers.