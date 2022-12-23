A CHURCH which has stood at the centre of Chepstow for nearly 1,000 years - and is showing the signs of age - has seen restoration work continue.

The flag atop St Mary's Priory Church in Chepstow had not been flying in recent years.

This was due to stone steps up to the top of the tower having fallen through.

However, the flag is now flying proudly once more thanks to church handyman Dan Lyes and a group of volunteer helpers.

Mr Lyes said: "It would give the town a boost to see the flag flapping again."

Specialist equipment was needed to safely cross the gap in the crumbling stonework and all the volunteers were fully trained.

"We need to get a grant to get the stonework repaired," said Annabel Dance, secretary of Chepstow Priory Friends.

"We’re hoping the Chepstow Priory Friends can help with that, and, if the work is completed successfully, we’d love to offer trips onto the tower roof to members of the public."

Once safely on the tower roof, the team assessed the task at hand.

"We needed to lower the flag pole, change the cord then work out how to get the flag up properly," Mr Lyes said.

The flag - of the Diocese of Monmouth - was successfully hoisted.

"We only had three flags in the drawer," vicar Rev. Philip Averay said.

"This one is the most suitable, but if anyone is able to donate a Welsh flag, we would be delighted."

Chepstow Priory is part of the Diocese of Monmouth, headed up by Bishop Cherry Vann, who recently visited the Priory for the inaugural service of the new Severn Wye Ministry Area of which Philip Averay is the principal vicar.

The ministry area stretches from Shirenewton to Mathern, Mounton to Kilgwrrwg.

Chepstow Priory is in need of restoration in a number of areas as well as improvements to its facilities, and, like many churches, resources are scarce.

If you would like to help in any way, contact the Friends at chepstowprioryfriends@gmail.com