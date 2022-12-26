A GWENT football club which appealed for donations of presents for less fortunate children received an amazing response.
In the lead-up to Christmas Aber Valley FC ran a gift a child - and received more than 600 donations, ranging from bikes to Xbox consoles.
Aber Valley FC with their overwhelming amount of donations. Picture: Aber Valley FC
It is the club’s second consecutive year of running the scheme - last year they received 50 gifts.
Andrew Hart, Aber Valley committee member, who also organises the scheme said: “To say it was overwhelming is an understatement.
“As we are a former mining village, who don’t have much as it is, along with the current living cost crisis, it is amazing that the community came together and give children the Christmas that hopefully they dream of.
Piles of presents ready to give to children. Picture: Aber Valley FC
“Children of the Valley and beyond will smile on Christmas morning.
“We also provide a foodbank every week.”
Wrapped and ready to go. Picture: Aber Valley FC
The gifts are allocated through referrals and are given to children from nine months old to 19-years old.
Established in 2000 Aber Valley FC who play at Welfare Park Abertrid won the national community club of the year award 2021.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here