A JEALOUS thug left his girlfriend stranded on a mountain and then poured Coca-Cola over her to “humiliate” her before punching her.

Kyle Bloodworth, 29, from Cwmbran, abandoned the woman, now his ex-partner, at Cefn Manmoel, Ebbw Vale, after driving off in his car.

The defendant assaulted her in a rage after he became upset she may have been seeing other men despite them having an open relationship.

Bloodworth was jailed after a jury found him guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a trial.

The judge, Recorder Robin Rouch, told him: “You were having an open relationship and able to see other partners.

“Your relationship was described as an on/off one and an open relationship was the kind of relationship that was always going to put pressure on this one.

“You wanted to check her phone as you were suspicious of who she had been in contact with.

“Both of you were heavy cocaine users at the time which no doubt made the relationship more volatile.”

Bloodworth first assaulted her by backhanding her across the face, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

“She stated in evidence that she was hit a number of times across the face,” Recorder Rouch said.

“Her phone was thrown into a field during the incident and she was left stranded on the mountain when you left in the car.

“She was naturally very distressed by the incident and when she found her phone she called the emergency services.

“I’ve heard that call and her distress is very clear.

“You then saw her again a short time later and you had not calmed down.

“The argument continued and in a humiliating way you poured Coca-Cola over her and then punched her hard in the stomach causing her to double up in pain."

It was said in Bloodworth’s mitigation by his barrister Jeffrey Jones that the assault was “impulsive and short-lived”.

The defendant has previous convictions for violence.

He was jailed for 16 months last year after he pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and affray.

That was for punching a police officer in the face whilst he was on bail over an “ugly” street fight.

Bloodworth, formerly of Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, now of Greenmeadow Way, Cwmbran, was jailed for 30 weeks.

He was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim.