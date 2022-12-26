A NEWPORT family have spoken of their worry after the Ukranian mother and daughter they offered refuge to were left in limbo waiting for their visas to be approved.

Steph Harborne and husband Phil offered refuge to Maryna Holub and her nine-year-old daughter Polina somewhere to live under the Homes for Ukraine scheme in July.

But, as Vladamir Putin continues his bloodthirsty assault of the country, Maryna and Polina are still huddled in a bunker waiting for the Home Office to approve their visas.

Mrs Harborne says she is in tears each night when she reads messages on WhatsApp of the family cowered beneath the ground in bunkers as missiles pound the outskirts of Kiev, where they are currently staying.

The Harbornes are in touch with the Holubs, but are powerless to help them until the UK Home Office approves their visa application.

In one heartbreaking message, the Holubs said: “In the morning it was not good for us with a massive missile attack. We are losing all communication and we have been barely able to write to you.”

The family have almost got to the point where they think the Harbornes have changed their mind and don’t want to take them in – far from it.

The Harbornes have set up a ‘Ukrainian lounge’ in their house especially for the Holubs so they can have their own space when they arrive.

Mrs Harborne said: “It is distressing to get photos of a nine-year-old girl and her mum and all these people huddled in a basement and you know they are getting bombed,” she said.

“They were told it would take between five days and six weeks, and they are still waiting.”

(Maryna (right) is trying to bring her and her daughter to the UK for refuge)

(The Harbornes can't believe how long it has taken to grant the Holub's visa application - 5 months)

The Argus got in touch with both the Department for Levelling Up, which run the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, and the Harborne’s local MP Ruth Jones – both of whom the Harbornes have contacted to no avail.

Mrs Harborne says she and her husband feel like they have been ‘fobbed off’.

(Polina, 9, does school over the internet when there are no powercuts)

(In fear in a bunker as Putin's missiles pound the city)

A Department for Levelling Up spokesperson said: “We aim to approve visas as quickly as possible and the vast majority are completed within weeks.”

Ruth Jones told The Argus: “I can confirm we are currently assisting the family with their application and I cannot share any further information with you.”

For now the Harbornes wait while Polina and Maryna can only hope the Home Office get to them before Vladimir Putin’s troops do.