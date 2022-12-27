A GWENT-BASED couple who work for the Welsh Ambulance Service have been delivering medical equipment, vehicles and aid to Ukraine in their free time.

David 'Dai' Morris, an advanced paramedic practitioner, has made several trips to and from Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

He is part of a group who have transported almost 40 decommissioned emergency vehicles filled with medical aid – including intensive care equipment, paramedic trauma equipment, generators, maternity and paediatric equipment along with first aid provisions – to Ukraine.

Dai Morris said his experience of being in the military and seeing civilian refugees and civilian casualties caused him to take action. (Image: Welsh Ambulance Service)

“Being ex-military, the sights of civilian refugees and civilian casualties stirred something inside of me that made me want to do whatever I could to help,” he said.

“My first trip was an eye opener.

“Evidence of conflict, deprivation and suffering is everywhere.”

On his second trip, Mr Morris took over a decommissioned emergency ambulance from Kent and two decommissioned rapid response vehicles filled with medical provisions to a children’s hospital in the Donbas region.

After these initial journeys, Mr Morris has made several more, and has been joined by his wife Anne, who is also an advanced paramedic practitioner at the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Anne Morris helped give first aid training while in Ukraine. (Image: Welsh Ambulance Service)

“I spent my annual leave preparing for the journey, collecting the decommissioned rapid response vehicle that was previously used in Flintshire,” said Mrs Morris.

“I then spent time collecting medical supplies, I even had some items posted to me by members of the public who wanted to help the Ukrainian medical services.

“As a result of traffic delays, it took me just over 48 hours to deliver the vehicle and aid.

“But I was very happy to see them collected and to see my husband.

“Dai and I had a few days training people on the vehicles and teaching first aid before heading back to the UK.”

Sixteen of the ambulances they have taken to Ukraine have already been destroyed in the conflict, and so the group are continuing to fundraise.

“These trips to help support the people of Ukraine have only been possible through the support of my wife Anne and my family, and the many friends and acquaintances that have all helped me in their own way to help individuals in their hour of darkness,” said Mr Morris.

Jason Killens, chief executive at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “All of us in Team Welsh Ambulance Service Trust work each day to contribute to saving lives across Wales.

“For David and Anne to also be helping aid the people of Ukraine in their free time is phenomenal.

“Like so many people around the world, I have watched on with great sadness at the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and it is gratifying to see members of the Welsh Ambulance Service going that extra mile to help.

“Thank you for your extraordinary effort and commitment.”

You can find out more about the project, or donate – if you are able to – at gofundme.com/f/Ukraine-Appeal-for-Ambulances-and-Medical-Aid