MONMOUTH MP David TC Davies has been reselected to stand at the next general election for the Conservatives.

Mr Davies currently sits in the cabinet as secretary of state for Wales, having been appointed by prime minister Rishi Sunak in October.

He has represented the constituency for 17 years, and was previously elected as the area's representative the first Welsh Assembly in 1999.

The Monmouthshire Selection Council of the Conservative Party unanimously chose Mr Davies to stand once again.

“I am hugely honoured to have had the support of the Monmouth Conservative Association to stand again as the candidate,” Mr Davies said.

“The last few years have been very challenging for the Government with the Covid pandemic then the war in Ukraine which has pushed up inflation and energy prices having an impact on householders and businesses.

“As a UK Government minister, I have always strongly emphasised the need to do what we can to help the least well off and I was pleased with the recent rise in pensions benefits and the minimum wage in line with inflation as well as the energy guarantee which is limiting the impact of energy prices rises.

“Locally, I would like to see Monmouthshire County Council using their influence with Welsh Government to prevent the proposed revaluation of council taxes which is likely to be hugely costly to homeowners here.

“We also need to get the Welsh Government to lift its ban on new roads so that we can sort out the issue of traffic congestion in Chepstow.

“Monmouthshire is a wonderful place to live, and I will continue to work hard between now and the election to demonstrate my absolute commitment to the constituency.”

Nick Hacket Pain, chairman of the local Conservative association said: “It has been a pleasure to work with David for the last the last 20 years.

“As secretary of state for Wales, he is the ideal person to hold the Welsh Government to account for their failures over waiting lists and educational standards, and also a lack of road building.

“We are all looking forward to going out and campaigning for David in the New Year.”