LITTLE gets you in the festive spirit more than cuddling up on the couch and indulging in some Christmas telly.
Many of us sit back on our sofa in recovery from our Christmas dinner to enjoy the numerous Christmas special on offer.
To help keep on top of what is on the box here is a full TV schedule for Christmas Day.
Christmas Day TV schedule
BBC One
- 9am: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
- 9.30am: Superworm
- 10am: Christmas Morning Service From Blackburn Cathedral
- 11am: Songs Of Praise
- 11.35: Abominable
- 1pm: Shaun The Sheep: Farmageddon
- 2.20pm: BBC News
- 2.30pm: The Smeds And The Smoos
- 3pm: The King (Christmas speech)
- 3.10pm: Aladdin
- 5.10pm: Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special
- 6.25pm: Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel
- 7.25pm: Ghosts
- 7.55pm: Call The Midwife
- 9.25pm: EastEnders
- 10.25pm: Mrs Brown’s Boys
- 10.55pm: BBC News/Weather
- 11.20pm: The Vicar Of Dibley
- 12.05pm: When Harry Met Sally
BBC Two
- 7.15am: Carols From King’s
- 8.30am: Saturday Kitchen
- 10am: Wallace & Gromit: A Close Shave
- 10.35am: Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers
- 11.05am: Wallace & Gromit: A Matter Of Loaf And Death
- 11.35am: White Christmas
- 1.30pm: Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker!
- 3pm: The King (Christmas speech)
- 3.10pm: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
- 4.40pm: Some Like It Hot
- 6.35pm: Dad’s Army
- 7.15pm: The Morecambe And Wise Christmas Show 1972
- 8.25pm: Tina Turner At The BBC
- 9.25pm: When Tina Turner Came To Britain
- 10.25pm: Tina Live!
- 12.40pm: What’s Love Got To Do With It
ITV1
- 7am: Good Morning Britain
- 9am: Lorraine
- 10am: This Morning
- 12pm: James Martin's Christmas Day
- 2pm: Ainsley Harriot's Festive Flavours
- 3pm: The King (Christmas speech)
- 3.10pm: Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow
- 4.10pm: Saturday Night Takeaway Presents...
- 4.45pm: ITV News/Weather
- 5pm: The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special
- 6pm: Emmerdale
- 7pm: Coronation Street
- 8pm: Ant & Dec's Christmas Limitless Win
- 9.05pm: Doc Martin Christmas Special
- 10.35pm: ITV News/Weather
- 10.45pm: Love Actually
Channel 4
- 11.25am: The Snowman
- 11.55am: The Snowman And The Snowdog
- 12.30pm: The Great Christmas Bake Off
- 1.50pm: The Great Escape
- 5.15: Channel 4 News
- 5.30pm: Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
- 7.50pm: The Festive Pottery Throw Down
- 9.05pm: Gogglebox 2022
- 10.55pm: Catch Me If You Can
Channel 5
- 8.35am: Britain’s Favourite 90s Toys
- 9.20am: Greatest Family Christmas Hits
- 10.15am: Britain’s Favourite Christmas Songs
- 1.10pm: Britain’s Favourite 80s Songs
- 3.10pm: The Canterville Ghost
- 5.10pm: Jane McDonald’s Highland Christmas
- 6.25pm: Britain’s Favourite 90s Songs
- 9.25pm: The Best Christmas Day Telly Ever!
- 11.20pm: Britain’s Favourite Party Songs
