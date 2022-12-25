BRITS will be tuning in to see King Charles make his first Christmas speech to the nation later today. The 10-minute message will be the first time a male monarch has delivered a televised message.

The tradition was started by Charles’ grandfather King George V in the 1930s and has been delivered by Queen Elizabeth II since 1957 before her death earlier this year.

King Charles first addressed the nation in September, the day after the death of his mother and our late monarch.

When is the Queen’s Speech on today?





His Majesty’s pre-recorded speech will air on BBC, ITV and Sky News from 3pm and will last for around 10 minutes.

You will also be able to listen on BBC Radio 4 at the same time with replays of the speech expected later in the day.

What will the King talk about today?





The theme of the King’s speech is yet to be confirmed but it is likely he will pay tribute to Her late Majesty the Queen. He will likely reflect on her years as monarch and the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

He may also reflect on the current turbulent time in the UK including Covid aftermath, politics and the ongoing cost of living crisis.