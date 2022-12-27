A KITCHEN extension built on to the side of a converted stable without planning permission will lead to a review of local rights of way.

Dean Probert, of Pen Y Worlod Stables, Merthyr Road in Llanfoist, Abergavenny has applied for retrospective approval for the extension, work on which began at the end of June 2021.

The application has been submitted after Mr Probert was advised, by Monmouthshire County Council planners in November, that permission would be required for the “as built” extension.

As a result the council’s rights of way officer has highlighted that work needs to take place to clarify the routes of paths the public have a right to walk across in the area which is beside the A465 Heads of the Valleys road.

Gavin Pugh has told the planning department the Mr Probert should contact the council to discuss the paths.

He wrote: “There are existing path alignment issues unrelated to the development that need to be resolved, and the applicant should contact Monmouthshire County Council Public Rights of Way to resolve these.”