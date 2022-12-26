HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Meet Robert, a seven-year-old male pug. Robert is a handsome pug who is confident and enjoys making new friends. He can already walk on a lead and enjoys a cuddle. His only downfall? He snores!

Lucy is a six-year-old female Labrador. She is a beautiful chocolate colour, but without any extra calories! She loves a gentle fuss and will gently nudge you for attention, but is easily startled so needs her new adopters to go slow with her to boost her confidence. She will need a kind dog in her new home to show her all about house training and home life.

Two-year-old Jack Russell Terrier Jolly is a fun little terrier who is full of cheeky personality! She loves to make friends and will smother you in kisses. She would love an active family where she can go for walks and play lots of games.

Rusty, a four-year-old male Poodle Cross, is a handsome boy who is happiest when he is with other dogs. He dreams of a home where he has a nice dog to snuggle with and a soft bed to lie on. He is worried around people at the moment so needs an adopter who is used to scared dogs and has a calm and quiet home.

Four-year-old female Boxer Rowan is full of beans and loves to play with her kennel friends. She is shy around people but with time and TLC she will soon come round. She will need a playful dog in her new home to help her settle into home life and teach her about home skills. Rowan will need an active lifestyle where any children are in their teens and ready to help this girl enjoy her new life.