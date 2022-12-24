AN "INVITING and attractive facility” for pupils and the wider community could be built on the former Pontllanfraith Comprehensive School site.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has submitted plans for a centre for vulnerable learners, a sports hall, and a games area.

Previous plans for this site have threatened the closure of Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre.

However the application for this development says the proposals are not a “replacement” for the existing leisure centre, but rather “additional facilities”.

The proposed scheme will accommodate between 80 and 120 pupils and is part of the Welsh Government’s 21st Century Schools Programme.

If approved the project is expected to be completed by September 2023.

Pontllanfraith Comprehensive closed in 2016 and merged with Oakdale Comprehensive to form Islwyn High School. Prior to being a comprehensive, it was Pontllanfraith Grammar Technical School.

What do the plans show?

Centre for vulnerable adults.

Four-court sports hall.

Multi-use games area.

The centre aims to provide “high quality learning opportunities” for children from 11-years-old to 16-years-old.

The former grammar school section of the site will be refurbished and extended to provide ten teaching spaces, rooms for small groups, a meeting room, staff room, main hall, teaching kitchen and café.

Covered seating areas will also provide spaces for relaxation and outdoor teaching.

According to the plans, pupils will have the opportunity to gain experience by working in the teaching kitchen and café. In addition to growing fruit and vegetables in the garden area.

The sports hall will have four courts, changing rooms, and a staff office. The multi-use games area includes a 3G pitch.

The design and access statement says the sports hall building, outdoor games, main hall and café space will be made available for community use outside of school hours. It adds: “Secure screen doors across the main corridor allow the teaching areas to be secured to prevent public access.”

The site will be accessed off Penllwyn Lane and in total, 46 car parking spaces are proposed.

A decision on the council’s planning application is expected by the end of January 2023.