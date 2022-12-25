POLICE have reported a crash on the B4251 in Oakdale, Caerphilly county borough.
The incident was reported at 2pm and the road is currently closed near Islwyn High School.
Diversions are in place, Gwent Police said.
The force urged drivers to "please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes".
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here