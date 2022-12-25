POLICE have arrested two drivers and appealed for witnesses following a crash in Caerphilly county borough.

Three people travelling in a Vauxhall Corsa are currently in hospital, including a three-year-old girl who police say has suffered "serious" injuries.

Also hospitalised were a man, 29, who has "life-threatening" injuries, and a 33-year-old woman.

Police have arrested the driver of a Mini Cooper on suspicion of three offences of serious injury by dangerous driving, and being unfit through drink or drugs.

He also suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened at around 1pm on Christmas Day on the B4251, Yard Coal Rise.

Officers also carried out enquiries to trace a red Vauxhall Astra, which was being driven on the road at the time.

After locating the car, officers arrested another man, aged 25, on suspicion of three offences of serious injury by dangerous driving, and being unfit through drink or drugs.

Both men remain in custody.

Anyone with information which could help the police investigation should contact the force by calling 101, quoting incident number 2200429876, or by sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.