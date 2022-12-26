VILLAGERS in Monmouthshire are waking up to a fourth day without running water following major pipe problems.

Welsh Water said the issue, first reported on the morning of Friday, December 23, is affecting an area outside Monmouth.

The villages of Trellech, Mitchel Troy, Whitebrook, Penallt and Catbrook are among the places hit by the problems.

Repair work to one mains pipe was completed on Saturday evening, and Welsh Water said homes would begin receiving water the following morning.

But in the latest update, in the early hours of today, Monday, the firm said "there are still some areas where water supplies have not returned".

This is being caused by "air locks in the network as it repressurises".

Welsh Water said it was "working to restore supplies as quickly as possible" and "we apologise for the inconvenience".

Affected residents can collect bottled water from the Premier Inn in Monmouth.