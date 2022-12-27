ONE of the best things about Christmas dinner, other than the gluttony of the meal itself, is all of the delicious leftovers you can devour for days afterwards.

There are some really inventive and yummy looking recipes out there that make the most of your leftovers without being too much work.

Here are five of our favourite ideas for what to do with your Christmas leftovers:

Turkey curry recipe

This super-easy turkey curry is a fabulous family favourite that gives your tastebuds a bit of a treat after endless roast dinners this Christmas.

The recipe serves four and has a preparation time of just 10 minutes and only takes 30 minutes to cook.

The ingredients:

Olive oil

1 onion

2 garlic cloves

Can of chopped tomatoes

1/2 tablespoon of curry powder

1 chicken stock cube

1 tablespoon of plain flour

Leftover cooked turkey

Turkey, ham and leek pie recipe

A scrumptious favourite between Christmas and New Year is this turkey and leek pie that's a real show-stopper.

The ingredients:

Leftover cooked turkey and ham or gammon

Four leeks

Handful of sage

Handful of thyme

Double cream

Olive oil

Ready-made puff pastry

Stilton puffs recipe

These glorious stilton puffs take your standard wedge of stilton and amplify it into a yummy, indulgent snack perfect to raise the spirits between Christmas and New Year.

Super simple, all you need is ready-to-roll puff pastry sheets, an egg and some stilton.

Christmas bubble and squeak recipe

This fuss-free recipe is a hearty-favourite that makes the most of all those veggies and it's perfect for vegans.

The ingredients:

Olive oil

Leftover roast potatoes

Shallos or onions

Garlic

Rosemary and thyme

Sage

Leftover veggies

Salt

Pepper

Plain flour

Christmas leftovers bread bowl

The ultimate leftover meal or snack, this recipe takes the Christmas sandwich to a whole other level.

The ingredients:

A loaf of bread

Leftovers

Butter

Cheese

What's your favourite thing to do with Christmas leftovers? Let us know in the comments.