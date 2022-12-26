A NEWPORT man died on Christmas Day in an incident which prompted a major emergency services callout.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance helicopter were called to Caerleon on the afternoon of Sunday, December 25, responding to reports of a "medical emergency".

The incident happened in Goldcroft Common at around 3.10pm.

There, members of the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed a man in his sixties had died.

Gwent Police said the man's next of kin have been informed.

No other information about the incident has been released, but the force said the man's death is "not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death".