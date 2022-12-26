BABIES from all over Gwent are celebrating their first Christmas today, and here we bring you another small selection of them.

Is there a little one in your family celebrating Christmas for the first time this year? Tell us all about them using the form at the bottom of this article.

Peter and Tracy Brooks of Newport sent in this picture of their first grandson Noah James Bee.

He was six months exactly on Christmas Day.

"We love him to bits," they said.

This picture of Maya Burgess, 10 months, was sent in by Leah Beacham.

Lottie Harbon is also celebrating her first Christmas aged 10 months. This picture was sent in by Kayleigh Necrews.

Alex Hilton is just five month old. This picture was sent in by Jodie Fisher.