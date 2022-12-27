PUPILS at a primary school "enjoy learning and are enthusiastic during lessons", according to inspectors.

A team from Welsh inspection agency Estyn visited Blaenavon Heritage Voluntary Controlled Primary School and has now published a report on its findings.

The inspectors said they found a "positive and inclusive atmosphere" at the school, which currently has 478 pupils enrolled.

Pupils make "good progress in developing their listening, speaking, reading, digital and numeracy" skills, and "listen well to adults and each other".

Older children "communicate effectively and contribute purposefully to class discussions, expressing their views maturely".

The inspectors called the pupils' wellbeing and attitudes to learning a "strength" of the school, with most learners showing "great pride in themselves, their school and their work".

The pupils are "polite, welcoming and courteous" to visitors, and "feel a strong sense of belonging to the school and its staff and articulate clearly that the school is an important part of the community".

Teachers at the school were also commended by the inspection team.

Staff provide "stimulating activities that encourage pupils to apply themselves fully to their learning".

Estyn noted how staff had a "thorough knowledge of pupils’ individual needs, which contributes strongly to a positive and productive learning environment".

Teachers provide "interesting and well-planned learning experiences", and work "diligently" with support staff "to provide activities that meet the needs of all pupils".

But the inspectors did say the quality of teaching was "inconsistent and the quality of teachers’ feedback to pupils does not help them to improve their work effectively".

Estyn described the school as a "warm and caring learning environment where pupils feel valued and safe".

The headteacher, who began her role in September, provides "strong and effective leadership", and the school's senior leadership team, staff and governors "share her clear vision, and they work together cohesively to ensure that the school improves".

"The headteacher shares responsibilities effectively among the senior leadership team and she is beginning to develop purposeful professional learning opportunities for staff," the Estyn inspectors said.

"This is at an early stage of development - however, it ensures that staff feel valued for their contributions to school life."