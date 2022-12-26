POLICE have appealed to the public for help to track down a man in connection with an alleged theft attempt.
Officers from Caerphilly county borough say the alleged incident happened on December 18 in Fleur-de-Lis.
Police are now looking to speak with the man in this CCTV image.
If you recognise the man and can assist officers with the investigation, contact Gwent Police by calling 101, or sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference 2200423348.
Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here