POLICE have appealed to the public for help to track down a man in connection with an alleged theft attempt.

Officers from Caerphilly county borough say the alleged incident happened on December 18 in Fleur-de-Lis.

Police are now looking to speak with the man in this CCTV image.

If you recognise the man and can assist officers with the investigation, contact Gwent Police by calling 101, or sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference 2200423348.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.