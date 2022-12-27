A NEWPORT family who moved to the other side of the world more than 50 years ago returned to the city to make an emotional final journey out onto the Transporter Bridge.

The family of Carol and John Plant flew from Australia to board the gondola and journey to the middle of the River Usk to say goodbye to the much-loved couple.

The pair met in 1959, marrying in August the following year at Pontypool Register Office.

They had three children together while living in Wales – Kevin, Cheryl and Susan – and welcomed twins Kirsty and Kylie after moving to Australia.

The couple had swapped South Wales for New South Wales in January 1970, settling in the town of Mount Warrigal so Mr Plant could pursue better work opportunities.

John and Carol Plant with their eldest children Kevin, Cheryl, and Susan. (Image: Family photo)

They remained in the town until Mrs Plant died in 2020.

Their daughter, Susan, said her mum was “the light of [her dad’s] life, his whole world”.

Mr Plant moved in with his daughter Kirsty so they could care for him, and he passed away in January 2021.

Susan said her mum’s final wish was for her family to take her ashes home to Wales and scatter them from the gondola of the Transporter Bridge into the river where she used to play with her brothers growing up, while her dad’s wish was to be with his wife and have their ashes scattered together.

The family contacted Newport council with the request, and were told that despite the bridge being closed for renovation works, the council would be happy to help them.

Four of Mr and Mrs Plant’s children together with their families, as well as members of the couple’s family still living in Wales, came together on the gondola to pay their respects.

Bobby Topliss, Mrs Plant’s brother, said: “When me and my big sister Carol were living in Pill, it was two or three minutes’ walk to the Transporter by the Waterloo Pub.

“Carol and myself would sit under the [Transporter Bridge] on the beams and get carried over to Coronation Park side then drop a few feet into the mud with our wellies on.

“Carol wished it to be the place for her and John’s ashes to be scattered and all the family from Wales plus Australia came to the meeting on the Gondola.

“Carol was a wonderful sister and brought a good family together with her husband Johnny. God bless them both.”

The family thanked Newport council for their help with Mr and Mrs Plant’s request, and the Plant family have made donations towards the restoration and upkeep of the bridge.