THREE men have been ordered to pay a total of more than £3,000 after not identifying drivers who were alleged to have been speeding.

The defendants, all from Cwmbran, had their cases heard in court after they were accused of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required.

The alleged offences all related to reports of speeding in Cardiff.

JAMIE DEVLIN, 37, of Orchard Place in Cwmbran, must pay more than £1,000 after not identifying the driver of a BMW alleged to have been speeding in Cardiff.

The offence related to a BMW 318D which was allegedly caught doing 40mph by a speed camera on Newport Road at the junction with Colchester Avenue on July 24.

A charge of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 25.

He was fined £660 and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £264 surcharge to help fund victim services. He had six points added to his licence.

JOEL TOMS, 51, of Parc Avenue in Pontnewydd, was also accused of refusing to identify a driver alleged to have been speeding on Newport Road in Cardiff.

The offence related to a Citroen Relay which was alleged to have been doing 35mph in the 30mph limit at the junction of Newport Road and Colchester Avenue on July 13.

A charge of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 22.

Toms was fined £660, and ordered to pay a £264 surcharge and £90 in costs. He was also handed six penalty points.

ROBERT JONES, 60, of Marloes Path in Greenmeadow, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court after he was accused of refusing to identify a BMW driver who was alleged to have been speeding.

The BMW 320D was reportedly caught doing 37mph on North Road in Cardiff – where the limit is 30mph – on June 18.

A charge of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 22.

Jones was fined £660, and ordered to pay a £264 surcharge and £90 in costs. He had six penalty points added to his licence.