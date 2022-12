WITH Christmas falling on a weekend this year, many people from across Gwent will be taking advantage of a second Bank Holiday this week.

Families across the region may be looking to get out and about to make the most of their time off, wanting to work off their Christmas dinner and bubble and squeak, or maybe even hitting the shops looking for deals.

If you are looking to head out for a walk, we are blessed with beautiful surroundings and a wide selection of paths that you may want to try out.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Increasingly wet and windy during the morning with the heaviest rain over western hills. Coastal gales are likely for a time.

"Turning drier later in the evening as winds ease. Maximum temperature 10 degrees."

But if you’re planning to head out, here’s an hour-by-hour look at what the weather is doing.

Newport

6am: Overcast – six degrees

7am: Overcast – six degrees

8am: Cloudy – six degrees

9am: Cloudy – seven degrees

10am: Light rain – seven degrees

11am: Heavy rain – eight degrees

Midday: Heavy rain – eight degrees

1pm: Heavy rain – eight degrees

2pm: Heavy rain – nine degrees

3pm: Heavy rain – nine degrees

4pm: Heavy rain – eight degrees

5pm: Heavy rain – eight degrees

6pm: Heavy rain – nine degrees

7pm: Heavy rain – nine degrees

8pm: Light rain – 10 degrees

9pm: Light shower – 10 degrees

10pm: Light shower – nine degrees

Chepstow

6am: Overcast – six degrees

7am: Overcast – six degrees

8am: Cloudy – six degrees

9am: Cloudy – six degrees

10am: Cloudy – seven degrees

11am: Light rain – eight degrees

Midday: Light rain – eight degrees

1pm: Heavy rain – nine degrees

2pm: Heavy rain – nine degrees

3pm: Heavy rain – nine degrees

4pm: Heavy rain – eight degrees

5pm: Heavy rain – eight degrees

6pm: Heavy rain – nine degrees

7pm: Heavy rain – nine degrees

8pm: Heavy rain – nine degrees

9pm: Light shower – nine degrees

10pm: Light shower – nine degrees

Pontypool

6am: Light shower – five degrees

7am: Overcast – five degrees

8am: Cloudy – six degrees

9am: Light rain – six degrees

10am: Light rain – six degrees

11am: Heavy rain – seven degrees

Midday: Heavy rain – seven degrees

1pm: Heavy rain – eight degrees

2pm: Heavy rain – eight degrees

3pm: Heavy rain – eight degrees

4pm: Heavy rain – eight degrees

5pm: Heavy rain – eight degrees

6pm: Heavy rain – eight degrees

7pm: Heavy rain – eight degrees

8pm: Light rain – nine degrees

9pm: Light shower – nine degrees

10pm: Light shower – eight degrees

Ebbw Vale