A WEATHER warning for heavy rain could affect western parts of Gwent tomorrow, the Met Office has warned.
The warning comes into effect from 2am tomorrow morning, lasting until around 3pm the same day.
The main area covered by the weather warning includes Newport, Caerphilly and Cardiff.
The Met Office has warned that condition could lead to:
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
- Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely
For more information on how to prepare for potential flooding, visit metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice
