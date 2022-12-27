DO you own an Amazon Alexa?

If so, you will be aware of exactly how useful they are to have around.

They can play music, remind you of upcoming appointments, set timers and even ask jokes.

However, did you also know that you can play games on your Alexa too?

It doesn’t matter if you are playing alone or with other people in your household- there is guaranteed to be a game to suit your preferences.

To play a game, simply ask Alexa to launch one of them.

While all are free to download, some have premium paid options, as well as a free tier.

10 free games that you can play on your Amazon Alexa

To find out more about the games available, visit the Amazon website.