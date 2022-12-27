BABIES from all over Gwent have been celebrating their first Christmas, and here we bring you another small selection of them.

Alfie Heames, four months old.

Easton-Gray, eight months old.

Mika Moon Sheppard, three months.

Robin and Tobin, six months.

Twins Robin and Tobin celebrated their first Christmas as Santa's little helpers.

They enjoyed Christmas at home with mum, Jodie, dad, Paul, and older brother Devin.

Aella, six months.

Gracie Gladwyn - three months.

Niaz Abbass in Santa’s sleigh in his first Christmas photo shoot.

Cassia, six months old.