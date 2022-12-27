A MAN was killed and another arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a crash last night.

Police attended the incident on the A469, between Llanbradach and Ystrad Mynach, at 8.30pm on Monday, December 26.

A 37-year-old pedestrian died at the scene, while a 33-year-old-man from the Herefordshire area has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed.

Police tweeted the incident at 9.20pm on the 26th, and confirmed the road was reopened at 5.30am on the 27th.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended a road traffic collision on the A469, between Llanbradach and Ystrad Mynach, at 8.30pm on Monday, December 26, and are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to assist with their enquiries.

“We’re appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision on the A469 between Llanbradach and Ystrad Mynach around 8.30pm on Monday, December 26.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, following a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

“Paramedics confirmed that the pedestrian, a 37-year-old man, had died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

“A 33-year-old man from the Herefordshire area has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The man remains in police custody at this time.

“We’re asking for any motorists with dashcam footage that were using the A469 between 7.30pm and 9pm to contact us.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen a black Nissan Juke being driven on this stretch of road or in the area the evening of Monday 26 December to contact us.”

You can call Gwent Police on 101 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200430883 with any details.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.