BUS operator Stagecoach cancelled approximately 700 journeys due to driver shortages across South Wales in the two weeks leading up to Christmas.

Data analysis revealed the company also cancelled around 50 journeys due to vehicle shortages, 160 due to technical issues, and 50 as a result of incidents such as crashes, weather, and road closures in the same two weeks.

Cancelled journeys include routes across Aberdare, Caerphilly, Cwmbran and Torfaen, Merthyr Tydfil, Porth and the Rhondda Valleys, and Blaenau Gwent.

Passengers have hit out at the problems, with one, Nicola Hickman, writing on Twitter in response to Stagecoach announcing a service had been cancelled: “Well you could of put this up earlier. My son is currently waiting for bus to work and my husband has to leave work to take him… Will you pay for the petrol? And losses for my husband?”

Stagecoach South Wales responded to the Tweet, saying: “We can’t cover the costs of petrol money. Unplanned disruptions cause the journeys to be cancelled and delayed that are out of our control”.

Store manager Gary Field from Pontypridd was recently unable to get to work on time after his bus was cancelled because of a technical fault. He said: "Because of the bus cancellations, I was one-and-a-half hours late opening the store and two hours late getting home.

"When I started my new job, I used the bus service frequently but was late numerous times due to bus cancellations/buses just not turning up, and I have had to use other public transport or drive to get to work.

"I was in a probationary period in my new job, so being late nearly every day wasn't very professional. I choose to commute rather than drive but have to plan my travel arrangements daily so I can get to work on time. I leave my home at 7.40 am to get to Pontypridd for 9am when if I used my car, it would take me only 15 minutes."

A Stagecoach South Wales spokesperson said: “As with many industries across the country, we are continuing to face a short-term staffing situation that is out of our control due to external factors affecting the wider transport and logistics sector, a reduction in economically active people in Wales and an increase in Covid and other seasonal related absence.

"Our teams are working incredibly hard to ensure the vast majority of local services are running and to keep passengers connected across our most popular routes.

"During December, Stagecoach have lost less than two per cent of scheduled mileage for staff related reasons. We are also taking proactive steps to alleviate the situation by recruiting new drivers and providing incentives for our current employees."

They continued pay rates are 20 per cent higher than they were before the pandemic, and employees are offered a number of other benefits.

"Our teams tweet out live updates and share information about service disruptions in advance on our Twitter profile @StagecoachWales which gives our customers an opportunity to seek alternative arrangements if necessary," they said.

"We offer our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused and our teams will investigate any queries from customers and send a response within seven days with a final response in 21 days.

"We will continue to keep our passengers regularly updated on our website and social media channels and are working hard to resume full service across all areas as quickly as possible, giving advanced notice of any planned alterations to our services in the meantime. We would like to thank all of our passengers for their patience.”