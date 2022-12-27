AN INVESTIGATION has been launched to find a teenager who has been missing for a week over Christmas.
Keianne Shaw has been reported missing after she was last seen at around 6pm on Tuesday, December 20 in Dukestown in Tredegar.
The 17-year-old is described as being 5ft 3ins tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She also has links to the Rhondda Cynon Taf area.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 101 or to send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200425348.
