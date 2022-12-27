AN 82-YEAR-OLD man has died following a crash on Christmas Eve.

The emergency services were called to Avenue De Clichy in Merthyr Tydfil at around 10pm on Saturday, December 24.

The crash involved a black Nissan Qashqai and a pedestrian.

The 82-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested. She has been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

PC Nerys Reeve, from South Wales Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends.

“His next of kin are aware and are being supported by officers.

“We want to thank those members of the public who assisted us at the scene and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any dash-cam footage of the incident or who witnessed the manner of driving of the Qashqai prior to the collision.”

Anyone with any information can contact South Wales Police using h.south-wales.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report or by calling 101 and quote refer 2200429526.