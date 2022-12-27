SOME areas of Monmouthshire remain without water after issues with a burst water main first reported before Christmas.

Welsh Water said the issue, first reported on the morning of Friday, December 23, is affecting an area outside Monmouth.

The villages of Trellech, Mitchel Troy, Whitebrook, Penallt and Catbrook are among the places hit by the problems.

Today, Welsh Water have said workers have made “significant progress” and have restored supplies to “the vast majority of customers in the Trellech and Llandogo areas”.

However, some residents in the Llandogo area remain without water.

“Our teams have made significant progress overnight and have restored supplies to the vast majority of customers in the Trellech and Llandogo areas of Monmouthshire,” said a spokesperson.

“We apologise again for the inconvenience caused to our customers and would like to reassure them that our teams have been working tirelessly to restore services to all as quickly as they can.”

Affected residents can collect bottled water from the Premier Inn on Portal Road in Monmouth and at the Millennium Hall in Llandogo.