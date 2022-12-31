SIX drivers from Monmouthshire have had their cases heard in court outside of Gwent recently.

The defendants faced charges of using a mobile phone while driving and speeding.

Their cases were heard in Guildford, Bath, Llanelli, and Cardiff.

Here is a round-up of the cases.

KHALID AHMED RAMADAN, 62, of Meadow Lane in Abergavenny, had been hit with a fine of almost £1,500 after being caught speeding.

Ramadan was caught in an Audi by a speed camera on the A3 Esher Bypass in Surrey on May 1 driving above the 50mph limit.

He pleaded guilty and had his case heard at Guildford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 23.

Ramadan was fined £1,430, and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £143 surcharge, as well as having six points added to his licence.

HASAN LEKA, 23, of Pant Lane in Abergavenny, has been banned after being caught using his phone at the wheel.

Leka was caught on his phone while driving an Audi A4 on Cheltenham Road in Cotham in Bristol on June 11.

He admitted the charge, and was fined £138 at Bath Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 16.

Leka was ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge, and had six points added to his licence.

He was banned from the roads for six months due to accumulating too may points.

LUKE ELMORE, 30, of Underhill Crescent in Abergavenny, avoided having his licence taken away despite accumulating too many points.

Elmore was caught speeding in a Ford Transit on the A40 at Bwlch in Powys – doing 50mph in a 30mph limit on April 5.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 16.

He was fined £461, and was ordered to pay costs of £110 and a £46 surcharge.

Elmore had six points added to his licence, but despite accumulating too many points, he was not disqualified due to the financial impact that would have on his family as he would not be able to work.

JOANNE FAWSITT, 21, of Hughes Crescent in Chepstow, was caught speeding in Bristol.

Fawsitt was driving at 53mph on the 40mph limit M32 Severn Beach rail line overbridge on April 3.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £246 at Bath Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 2.

Fawsitt was also ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge, and was handed four penalty points.

HANNAH ADAMS, 25, of Westfield in Caldicot, admitted speeding in Cardiff.

Adams was caught doing 38mph on Cowbridge Road West – a 30mph limit – on July 5.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £84 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 8, as well as being ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. She had three points added to her licence.

TIMOTHY POWELL, 54, of Bayfield Wood Close in Bayfield, Chepstow, admitted speeding in Pontyclun.

Powell was caught doing 46mph on the A4119 at the junction with School Road – a 40mph limit – on June 30.

After pleading guilty, Powell was fined £233 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 8.

He also had to pay a £94 surcharge and costs of £90, as well as having three points added to his licence.