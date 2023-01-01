A TRIO of Monmouthshire drivers were recently in court after being caught over the limit by the same speed camera.

The three defendants were all caught over the 30mph limit on Cardiff's Newport Road, at the junction with Rover Way.

Here's a round-up of their cases heard in court.

BRIAN HALL, 60, of Well Close in Thornwell, Chepstow, was caught speeding in a BMW.

Hall was clocked driving at 36mph by the camera on Newport Road, at the junction with Rover Way, on May 10.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £66 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 2.

Hall was also ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and was handed three points. No order was made for costs.

CONNOR AVERY-BOWDEN, 22, of Newport Road in Caldicot, was caught speeding on Newport Road in Cardiff.

Avery-Bowden was driving through the junction with Rover Way at 35mph on May 15.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £133 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 21.

He also had to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. Avery-Bowden was also handed three points on his licence.

HADDON SULLIVAN, 54, of Portskewett, also admitted speeding on Newport Road.

Sullivan was caught doing 37mph at the junction with Rover Way on July 1.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £79 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 8.

Sullivan also had to pay costs of £90 and a £32 surcharge, as well as having three points added to his licence.