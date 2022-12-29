A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

BENJAMIN SIMPSON, 26, of Commercial Road, Newport, was jailed for 28 weeks after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer on March 6.

He was ordered to pay £200 in compensation and £85 costs.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

JAC MORRIS, 23, of Tredomen Terrace, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 68 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Fochriw Road, Pontlottyn, on November 27.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 20 months, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

JANET ANN GRIFFITHS, 63, of Tredegar Road, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHANE CHRISTOPHER ROBERTS, 30, of Station Close, Caldicot, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on the A48, Chepstow, May 11.

He was ordered to pay £374 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL FALARCZYK, 36, of Cherry Tree Close, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 82 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Newport Road on November 25.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for two years, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

DAVID JAMES HENTHORN, 36, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Orb Drive on July 5.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HASAN LEKA, 23, of Pant Lane, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £606 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Mill Street on June 27.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KAYLEIGH MOORE, 37, of Hazel Avenue, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £272 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4810, Newport, on June 26.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GRANCEA ILIE, 42, of Graig Park Parade, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ABDOULIE CAMARA, 42, of Somerton Park, Newport, was ordered to pay £424 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cromwell Road on May 25.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.