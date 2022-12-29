A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with firearms offences.
Michael Clifford is accused of possession of a single barrel shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a shotgun without a certificate.
The defendant, 56, of Sandpiper Way, Duffryn, Newport, is alleged to have done so in the city on December 19.
Clifford did not enter a plea.
He is due to appear at the crown court on January 18, 2023.
The defendant was remanded in custody.
